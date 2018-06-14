The Bob Hope USO center at LAX is about to get an upgrade. The new facility is in the base of the iconic Theme Building, more commonly known as the spaceship hovering in the center of the airport’s terminals.

The current center was built almost 20 years ago, designed to be a place for food and comfort for 12,000 active duty troops and their families traveling through Los Angeles every year.

But it’s bursting at the seams. In 2017, it welcomed over 100,000 military visitors. The new facility is almost twice the square footage as before, with new family rooms, stations for video games, and booths for video chatting with faraway loved ones.