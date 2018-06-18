Grants supporting arts for system-involved youth get big funding boost

A lot of the arts programming around California gets its funding, at least in part, from the California Arts Council.

This year, the group is awarding over $16.3 million dollars in funding to over 1,000 programs around the state. That’s over $1.3 million more than they gave out last year.

$750,000–or more than half of the increase–was allocated by the state for Jump StArts grants. Those fund arts programs for youth in the juvenile justice system.

The Ventura County Arts Council received one of the 46 grants awarded in that category, and will use the increased funds to bring arts to a continuation school, a teen center, a juvenile facility, and a safe house in the county.