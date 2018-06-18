What EBT users need to know about this weekend's outage

This coming weekend people who rely on the state food and cash assistance program, known as EBT, will be out of luck, at least temporarily.

California is transferring to a new EBT system and do so, the state is shutting down operations for 24 hours starting this Saturday evening. That means recipients of the welfare program won't be able to make cash withdrawals or buy food with the EBT card during that time.

Currently around one million low-income Angelenos depend on the food assistance portion alone.