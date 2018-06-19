The latest on the brown water plaguing some Compton households

Frustrated residents met in Compton Monday night to vent about discolored water coming out of their taps.

"My three-year-old daughter is scared," said Genoveva Camargo, who was attending her second town about the Sativa water district in as many months. "When she sees the water running brown, she doesn’t want to shower. So I have to buy gallons and gallons of water."

Aging pipes lead to sediment buildup that’s coloring the water. Public health officials say the water’s safe, but that’s little comfort to those dealing with the problem. And now the water district's days might be numbered.