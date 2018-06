More than 800 prison staff members at a federal facility in Victorville were notified this week that an immigrant detainee there has been diagnosed with chickenpox, according to a letter from the warden obtained by KPCC/LAist.

“Measures are being taken to identify and contain inmate contacts who are at risk for getting chickenpox,” the letter said.

