Antonio Villaraigosa, who fell short in his bid to be California's net governor, joined frontrunner Gavin Newsom at Homeboy Industries' Homegirl Cafe in Los Angeles on Tuesday. L.A.'s former mayor praised his formal rival as a leader who wants the best for the state

It was the first time the two had met since Villaraigosa conceded and it marked the closing of the curtains on a brutal primary campaign.