Happening NowKPCC relaunches LAist to cover local news you care about

More than 1,000 become new citizens in Pasadena ceremony

Pauline Anubondem, 24, with her family after the Cameroon native was sworn in as a U.S. citizen.
Pauline Anubondem, 24, with her family after the Cameroon native was sworn in as a U.S. citizen.
Megan Garvey / KPCC
Megan Garvey and Michelle Faust |

Listen to story

01:08
Download this story 0.0MB

Some of the newest U.S. citizens took the oath of allegiance Wednesday in Pasadena. 

They came from 95 countries. After raising their right hands and taking the oath, some 1,300 new citizens heard a video message from President Trump.

Outside the Pasadena Convention Center, Pauline Anubondem of Cameroon said it was a day she’d been waiting for.

“I could not wait, the first day I stepped foot in the United States, I could not wait, I started counting," said Anudondem, 24. "As soon I was five years here I sent in my petition to be a citizen.”