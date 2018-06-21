More than 1,000 become new citizens in Pasadena ceremony

Some of the newest U.S. citizens took the oath of allegiance Wednesday in Pasadena.

They came from 95 countries. After raising their right hands and taking the oath, some 1,300 new citizens heard a video message from President Trump.

Outside the Pasadena Convention Center, Pauline Anubondem of Cameroon said it was a day she’d been waiting for.

“I could not wait, the first day I stepped foot in the United States, I could not wait, I started counting," said Anudondem, 24. "As soon I was five years here I sent in my petition to be a citizen.”