Black babies in the United States are two times more likely to die before their first birthday than white babies. KPCC's Priska Neely has a personal connection to this heartbreaking statistic. She's launching a series looking into the causes and possible cures for this decades-old problem.

Click above to listen, or read the full story on LAist.

This project received support from the Center for Health Journalism's California Fellowship and its Fund for Journalism on Child Well-being.