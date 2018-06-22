After losing her son, this LA mom's mission is saving black babies

Black babies die at a shocking rate in this country. Nationally, black infants are two times more likely to die before their first birthday than white infants. In Los Angeles County, black babies are three times more likely to die.

Seven years ago, Raena Granberry had never heard these statistics. But when she lost her first baby, she turned her grief and anger into action. Now she does community outreach for a group that's working to close the gap.

As L.A. County public health officials launch a new plan to address the issue, Granberry is cautiously optimistic – hoping for action, funding and real change.

Click above to listen. Read more about this issue on LAist.

This project received support from the Center for Health Journalism's California Fellowship and its Fund for Journalism on Child Well-being.