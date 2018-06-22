Q&A with Mayor Garcetti on immigrant children separated from their families

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti spoke to KPCC on Friday about his concerns regarding the fate of children separated from their families at the U.S. Mexico border.

"These kids are so young, they can't even say who their parents are," he said. "How can a one-year-old tell somebody who their mother or father is. We don't know that those records have been well kept and that when parents move, children move, that they are easily reunified."

