Long Beach firefighter is shot and killed while on duty

Capt. Dave Rosa, a 17-year veteran of the Long Beach Fire Department, was shot and killed Monday while responding to reports of an explosion in a senior housing facility.

Rosa was the first Long Beach firefighter to die in the line of duty since 1974. Police arrested a 77-year-old resident at the building named Thomas Kim after they found explosives in his unit. He’s facing charges of murder, attempted murder and arson.

Fire Chief Michael DuRee says Rosa, 45, worked for the department for 17 years. He said firefighters miss the father of two not just as a colleague, but as a friend.

"He’s a staunch family man, good husband, good father, a joy to be around, just a wonderful, wonderful person," DuRee said.

A second firefighter was treated and released for a minor injury. A building resident remained hospitalized late Monday.