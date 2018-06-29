What's in your pot? You'll know for sure starting July 1

California's legal recreational pot shops have been open for business for close to six months. But so far, they’ve been able to sell products without disclosing what's really in them.

That's about to change. On July 1, all cannabis sold in California must be tested in a state-licensed lab. Testing results will give customers more information about the cannabis they’re consuming. But strict rules could also lead to a sudden shortage of testing-compliant pot.

KPCC goes inside one Southern California lab to find out how cannabis testing works.

