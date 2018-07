The California legislature this week passed what many are calling a sweetheart deal for the powerful drink industry: a 12-year, statewide ban on soda taxes. How could this happen in health-conscious California?

Lawmakers said they had no choice. The soda industry was funding a ballot initiative that would have made it extremely hard for cities and counties to raise taxes to pay for basic services. Drink makers agreed to drop the initiative in exchange for a statewide ban on new soda taxes.