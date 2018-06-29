Interfaith leaders gather in wake of SCOTUS travel ban ruling

This week, the Supreme Court upheld President Trump’s ban on travel from several Muslim-majority countries. Some local Muslim leaders say they are girding for a tough fight to end the ban, as they gather allies close by.

More than a dozen interfaith and civic leaders met at The Islamic Center of Southern California for Friday prayers to show their support for Muslims.

"We stand together with our Muslim brothers and sisters. The one thing we know that we need to do is embrace one another and stand side-by-side one another," said Brooke Wirtschafter with the Jewish group IKAR.

Salam al-Marayati, president of the Muslim Public Affairs Council, says he'd like to see legislation reversing the travel ban. But he has no illusions about it ever passing in the current Republican-controlled Congress.

"What’s more important is to get people to vote to have a government that represents the will of the people," he said.