Business & Economy

The minimum wage is going up for many SoCal workers

Los Angeles is raising its minimum wage to $13.25 on July 1st 2018
Los Angeles is raising its minimum wage to $13.25 on July 1st 2018
Photo by Brian Glanz via Flickr Creative Commons
David Wagner |

Listen to story

00:07
Download this story 0.0MB

A lot of local workers just got a raise, thanks to a minimum wage increase that went into effect on Sunday July 1st in many parts of Southern California.

As of July 1, employers in the city of Los Angeles with 26 workers or more have to pay at least $13.25 an hour. The same goes for Pasadena, Santa Monica, Malibu and unincorporated parts of LA County. Employers in those areas with 25 workers or less currently have to pay $12 an hour.

The local wage increases are the latest in a series of pay bumps building up to a $15 minimum wage in coming years. The raises compare to California’s current state minimum wage of $11 an hour for large employers and $10.50 an hour for smaller employers.  

 

 