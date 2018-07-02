A lot of local workers just got a raise, thanks to a minimum wage increase that went into effect on Sunday July 1st in many parts of Southern California.

As of July 1, employers in the city of Los Angeles with 26 workers or more have to pay at least $13.25 an hour. The same goes for Pasadena, Santa Monica, Malibu and unincorporated parts of LA County. Employers in those areas with 25 workers or less currently have to pay $12 an hour.

The local wage increases are the latest in a series of pay bumps building up to a $15 minimum wage in coming years. The raises compare to California’s current state minimum wage of $11 an hour for large employers and $10.50 an hour for smaller employers.