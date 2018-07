United Teachers Los Angeles leaders said officially Monday that — after more than a year at the bargaining table — contract talks between Los Angeles Unified School District officials and the teachers union had reached an "impasse."

The declaration marks the first first formal step toward a possible strike in the coming school year. The last L.A. Unified teachers strike was in 1989.

Read more about this story on LAist.com: LAUSD Teachers Just Took Their First Step Toward A Possible Strike