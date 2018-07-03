LA voters to decide on new pot tax in November

The Los Angeles city council voted Tuesday to put a measure on the November ballot asking voters if they want to add another local tax on legal pot. The measure needs support from two-thirds of voters to pass.

The city estimates the tax would raise $30 million each year to fund things like parks and libraries near pot businesses, as well as cannabis youth prevention programs. Proponents say it'll help communities targeted in the War on Drugs. But legal pot shop owners have said existing taxes are already making it difficult for them to compete with the city's many unlicensed sellers.