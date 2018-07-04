Local

Fourth of July beachgoers face dangerous surf conditions

FILE: In Los Angeles and Ventura counties, high surf and strong rip currents are in the forecast for July 4th and beyond this week.
FILE: In Los Angeles and Ventura counties, high surf and strong rip currents are in the forecast for July 4th and beyond this week.
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images
Caleigh Wells |

Listen to story

00:49
Download this story 1.0MB

Beaches in Los Angeles and Ventura counties are at high risk of rip currents and large waves this week. That means swimmers and beach-goers should take care near and in the water.

Hurricane Fabio is moving up the coast and bringing large swells with it this week.

Beaches are especially crowded around Independence Day, so lifeguards are on high alert.

Some at Seal Beach on Tuesday weren't aware of the dangerous conditions, although some parents said they were keeping a close eye on their children.