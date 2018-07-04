Beaches in Los Angeles and Ventura counties are at high risk of rip currents and large waves this week. That means swimmers and beach-goers should take care near and in the water.

Hurricane Fabio is moving up the coast and bringing large swells with it this week.

Beaches are especially crowded around Independence Day, so lifeguards are on high alert.

Some at Seal Beach on Tuesday weren't aware of the dangerous conditions, although some parents said they were keeping a close eye on their children.