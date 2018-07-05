Speculation over Lebron James joining the Lakers is finally done. Now the conjecture's around whether the bicycle-loving NBA star will brave Los Angeles' mean streets to get to games.

A new bike lane has just opened fronting Staples Center on Figueroa, but it’s not all smooth cycling. The lane is part of the My Figueroa project, which adds more than four miles of new bike space to the busy street. It includes about two miles of protected space, separated from car traffic by a lane of parking.

But cyclists trying to use the new feature last week encountered problems. They have been posting videos on Twitter showing the bike lane full of idling charter buses, taxis and cars for sale.

Oliver Hou with the Los Angeles Department of Transportation said the city has been notifying businesses to keep cars out of the bike lane. LAPD has also upped enforcement, but just to issue warnings for now.

Hou said officials plan to install plastic posts along the bike lane to keep cars out and are working with the event locations to free up the lane by designating a pickup and drop-off location away from the bike lane.