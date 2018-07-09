How a license plate helps fund arts education around California

As you drive around this summer, you may notice a license plate featuring a familiar view: palm trees and a sun lingering over a bright blue ocean. But what you might not realize is that pretty plate actually helps fund arts education grants around the state through the California Arts Council.

This fiscal year, about $2.5 million of the council's budget comes from arts plates registration and renewals. While the newest state budget did give the arts a hefty boost this year, the plates help diversify the group's resources in years when there aren't as many funds available from the state budget.