Judge gives more time for government to reunite some migrant families

A federal judge in San Diego is allowing the government more time to reunite some young children with their parents after they were separated at the border, but other children under 5 could likely be reunited with their parents by Tuesday.

U.S. District Court Judge Dana Sabraw said in court Monday that he was "optimistic that many of these families will be reunited tomorrow."



As many as 3,000 children were separated from their families under the Trump administration's strict border policies recently, and sent to federal shelters as their parents were prosecuted. Last month, the judge ordered that roughly 100 children under 5 be reunited with their parents by Tuesday, and older children by July 26. Last week, the government asked for more time to comply.