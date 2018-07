The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will vote on a proposed $2.5 million settlement to resolve a lawsuit filed by the family of Johnny Martinez, shot and killed in a confrontation with four sheriff's deputies in Oct. 2014. The deputies said they opened fire after Martinez refused to drop a knife, even after they used a taser and pepper spray. The Martinez family's lawsuit said deputies didn't give his father a chance to calm him down after the father told them Johnny had schizophrenia.