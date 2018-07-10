Crime & Justice

Dozens gather at ICE building to support Guatemalan father facing deportation

Demonstrators Peta Orbach and Brian Aguilar hold a sign in front of the ICE building in downtown Los Angeles while dozens line up outside to support one young Guatemalan father facing deportation.
KPCC/Caleigh Wells
Caleigh Wells |

It's been more than a month since Hermelindo Che Coc, a father from Guatemala, was separated from his 6-year-old son after illegally crossing the Mexico border into the United States.

Che Coc has been living with family in Los Angeles since he was detained and released with an ankle monitor. But his son was been detained in New York, and their only contact has been over the phone.

Che Coc had a check-in at the ICE building in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday morning. He was afraid the appointment would end in his deportation, so dozens of activists came to support him.

A line of supporters of a Guatemalan father facing deportation wait to enter the ICE building in downtown Los Angeles on July 10, 2018.
They lined up and entered the building to sit in the waiting room during his meeting. They hoped that strength in numbers would prevent his deportation.

Che Coc was not detained, but he will have to return for another appointment in October. He doesn't know yet when he'll be able to reunite with his son.