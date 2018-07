Sativa Water District provides water to low-income areas of Compton and Willowbrook, but for months the some of the water has been coming out of the tap brown. Dozens of residents traveled downtown Wednesday to share their stories about the water's negative effects on their health and their pocketbooks. The commission then voted to dissolve Sativa.

