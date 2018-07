L.A. Department of Transportation officials on Thursday unveiled Hollywood's second diagonal pedestrian crosswalk at Hollywood and Vine.

The new "scramble" crosswalk is the second along the famous thoroughfare. Since the first was installed two years ago at Hollywood and Highland, pedestrian injuries drop by more than half.

Officials opened the crosswalk with a little help from the cast of the Gloria Estefan musical "On Your Feet," who walked over from the Pantages Theater for the occasion.