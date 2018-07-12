Local

What the LA River will look like in 20 years, according to LA's chief architect

The Los Angeles River as seen from the 7th street bridge, looking northwest.
Steve Lyon/Flickr Creative Commons
KPCC staff

The Los Angeles River has an image problem. Its miles of concrete channeling made it a national joke for decades. But L.A. has been taking big steps to return its signature waterway to the daily lives of its residents and wildlife with major projects such as the 6th Street Viaduct. The area beneath the new bridge under construction includes a performance space and park that connects people with the river and a bike path.

KPCC's Susanne Whatley talks with L.A.'s Chief Architect Deborah Weintraub about efforts to make the LA River once again a vital part of the lives of Angelenos.

