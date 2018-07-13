Why cutting emissions in California is about to get harder

You may have heard the good news about climate change here in California. New data shows the state met ambitious goals for cutting carbon emissions ahead of schedule -- by four years. But the main reason why we were able to slash our carbon emissions so much, so fast, is that we made the easiest cuts first. Now come the hard part.

This story is part of Elemental: Covering Sustainability, a multimedia collaboration between Cronkite News, Arizona PBS, KJZZ, KPCC, Rocky Mountain PBS and PBS SoCal.