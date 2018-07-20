How big changes to the Endangered Species Act would affect California

The Trump Administration is moving to weaken the Endangered Species Act. That's the law credited with bringing back grey wolves and peregine falcons from the brink of extinction. Here in California those proposed changes might not matter. That's because the state's own endangered species act will apply, no matter what changes happen at the federal level.

This story is part of Elemental: Covering Sustainability, a new multimedia collaboration between Cronkite News, Arizona PBS, KJZZ, KPCC, Rocky Mountain PBS and PBS SoCal.