To date, Safe Parking L.A. has only been able to launch three "safe parking" sites with about 30 spots among them — a disappointment given that some 9,000 Angelenos live in cars, vans and recreational vehicles. Fewer than a handful of city and county politicians have committed any funding, forcing the group to turn to private donors.

The nonprofit's founders thought churches and synagogues would be clamoring to open up their parking lots for the night, and that money to fund these efforts would flow from politicians’ coffers.

They were wrong.

Read more on LAist.com: 'Safe Parking' For LA's Homeless Hobbled By Lack Of Money And Religious Partners