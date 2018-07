Seventy-one percent of 4-year-olds are enrolled in a licensed center or transitional kindergarten for at least half of the day. But access to those programs varies wildly in L.A. County and across the state.

That’s according to a new study from the University of California, Berkeley, and the American Institutes for Research (AIR), which breaks down pre-k access county by county.

Read more and take a look at maps that paint a fuller picture on LAist.