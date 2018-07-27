CBS Responds To Sexual Harassment Claims Against CEO Les Moonves

CBS is investigating allegations of sexual misconduct within the company.

NPR has learned a target of the investigation is longtime CEO Leslie Moonves. The statement came after reports emerged that New Yorker reporter Ronan Farrow is working on a story about the company. Moonves is also the chairman of CBS.

The company released a statement Friday saying: "All allegations of personal misconduct are to be taken seriously. The Independent Directors of CBS have committed to investigating claims that violate the Company's clear policies in that regard."

The statement does not name Moonves directly, but it is titled "Statement From CBS Independent Directors Regarding The New Yorker."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Farrow's story may also go into the broader culture at CBS.

Farrow is the Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter who, along with The New York Times last year, broke the story of Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct.

CBS shares plunged on news of the company's investigation into its CEO and chairman.

Moonves, 68, has headed CBS Corporation since 2016. Before that, he headed CBS Entertainment an CBS Television. He is currently embroiled in a fight with Shari Redstone of Viacom Corp., which is trying to merge with CBS.

A former actor, Moonves is married to CBS on-air personality Julie Chen.