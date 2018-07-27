As Cranston Fire burns a nervous wait for Idyllwild Arts Academy — then some good news

As the Cranston Fire continues to burn in Riverside County, summer campers await word of when they can return to the Idyllwild Arts campus up among the San Jacinto Mountains.

https://twitter.com/idyllwildarts/status/1022554488509554689

According to a recent update to the arts school's website, all students, faculty, and staff were safely evacuated, and "there has been no loss of school property on campus." The update also indicates that summer programs will resume once given the okay by officials.

You can read more of our Cranston Fire coverage, including accounts by an Idyllwild Arts camper and a parent of a camper, at LAist.com.