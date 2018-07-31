L.A. City Council asks DWP to explain heat wave outage

Monday's Dodger game had a 20-minute delay when a mylar balloon hit LADWP equipment and caused a brief outage. That’s nothing compared to the days-long power outages households sustained during a heatwave earlier this month. On Tuesday, members of the City Council called for some answers.

LADWP’s been on something of an apology tour these past few weeks, sending representatives to neighborhood councils and homeowner groups.

It’s all to explain what went wrong July 6 when some 46-thousand homes and businesses lost power, some for a couple of days.



A few members of the L.A. City Council want LADWP execs to come to City Hall to explain what went wrong and and why information to the public on social media was so limited.