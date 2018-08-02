It has been 12 days since a shootout at a Trader Joe's in Silver Lake left the store's manager dead, and the signs of that tragedy are all around: in the colorful public memorial out front; in the t-shirts and pins worn by employees commemorating the life of 27-year-old Melyda Corado; and in the billboard from Trader Joe's thanking the community for its support.

But things started to get back to normal at the grocery store on Hyperion Avenue, which opened its doors to the public Thursday morning for the first time since the shooting.

