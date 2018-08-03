OC Supes Will Fight New Needle Exchanges In County

At a heated emergency meeting Friday, Orange County Supervisors pledged to fight a needle exchange program intended by the state to stem the spread of HIV and Hepatitis C. With the new OC mobile exchange authorized to open as early Monday, the supervisors voted unanimously to begin legal action against the effort.

Supervisor Lisa Bartlett called state health officials' announcement this week that they would allow exchanges in Anaheim, Costa Mesa, Orange and Santa Ana "a recipe for disaster."

