Record Scripps Pier water temp reflects ocean warming

It's been a summer of heat waves, but a recent record was set at a place you wouldn't expect -- the normally chilly Pacific Ocean.

On Aug. 1, the water temperature at Scripps Pier in La Jolla hit a record 78.6 degrees. It's the highest temperature ever recorded in 102 years at the pier.



Dan Rudnick, a scientist at the Scripps Institute of Oceanography says the record isn’t happening in a vacuum. t Rudnick has been directing a project that sends underwater gliders into the ocean off the California shoreline to measure water temperatures. They’ve been rising over the past four years.



"There is a gradual warming of both the ocean and the atmosphere both and they've both been measured well enough to know that it exists," he said.



