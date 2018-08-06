Environment & Science

Record Scripps Pier water temp reflects ocean warming

In August 2016, Scripps Institute of Oceanography marked 100 years of daily measurements of ocean temperature and salinity off the Scripps Pier.
Tim Buss/Flickr
Sharon McNary |

It's been a summer of heat waves, but a recent record was set at a place you wouldn't expect -- the normally chilly Pacific Ocean.

On Aug. 1, the water temperature at Scripps Pier in La Jolla hit a record 78.6 degrees. It's the highest temperature ever recorded in 102 years at the pier.
 
 Dan Rudnick, a scientist at the Scripps Institute of Oceanography says the record isn’t happening in a vacuum. t Rudnick has been directing a project that sends underwater gliders into the ocean off the California shoreline to measure water temperatures. They’ve been rising over the past four years.
 
"There is a gradual warming of both the ocean and the atmosphere both and they've both been measured well enough to know that it exists," he said.
 
 

 