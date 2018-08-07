Aliso Canyon gas leak bill now totals $1 billion and growing

The bills for the Aliso Canyon gas well blowout continue to pile up. This week Southern California Gas Company said the cost has now topped one billion dollars.

After a storage well near Porter Ranch blew open in October 2015, it took SoCal Gas months to seal it over. During that time, some eight thousand families were relocated. Hotel and home-cleaning costs paid by the company make up a little over half the billion -- and that's before any of the nearly 400 lawsuits involving 48,000 plaintiffs have been settled.

