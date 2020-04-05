Boris Johnson Hospitalized For Testing After Coronavirus Diagnosis

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was diagnosed with the coronavirus last month, has been admitted to the hospital for testing on the advice of his doctor, his office said Sunday.

"This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus 10 days after testing positive for the virus," a spokesperson said in a statement.

Johnson announced on March 27 that he had tested positive. He said at the time that he had "mild symptoms" of COVID-19, including a fever and "a persistent cough."

Johnson, 55, has not appeared on TV since his diagnosis, only issuing short video messages from his cellphone.

No. 10 Downing Street says Johnson remains in charge of the government. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who would step in for Johnson if he was unable to fulfill his duties as prime minister, will chair Monday morning's coronavirus meeting.

The U.K.'s health secretary, Matt Hancock, said Sunday that 195,524 people in the U.K. have been tested, with 47,806 testing positive. More than 16,000 have been admitted to hospitals with coronavirus symptoms. Of those who have contracted the virus, at least 4,934 have died.

Johnson has ordered Britons to stay at home to help slow the virus's spread. He faced criticism for waiting until March 23 to make the announcement — after thousands had failed to heed warnings to practice social distancing.

Frank Langfitt contributed to this report.