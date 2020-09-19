The Names on Trump's List Of Potential Supreme Court Nominees

President Trump, who called Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg "a titan of the law," will be able to pick a successor for her from a list of nearly four dozen names that he updated Sept. 9.

The most recent list, with three U.S. senators, was avowedly more political than the ones he previously released, both as a presidential candidate and as president. Trump's first two Supreme Court picks, Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, came from the president's earlier list.

His list also includes sitting judges, two past solicitors general and conservative lawyers. Trump has said his Supreme Court nominees will come from among these names:

Bridget Bade, a judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

Amy Coney Barrett of Indiana, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit. Barrett was a finalist for Trump's second high court nomination, which ultimately went to Brett Kavanaugh.

Keith Blackwell of Georgia, Supreme Court of Georgia

Charles Canady of Florida, chief justice of the Supreme Court of Florida

Daniel Cameron, the 51st attorney general of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

Paul Clement, a partner with Kirkland & Ellis, LLP, who previously served as solicitor general

Steven Colloton of Iowa, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit

Tom Cotton, U.S. senator for Arkansas

Ted Cruz, U.S. senator for Texas

Stuart Kyle Duncan, judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

Allison Eid of Colorado, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit

Steven Engel, assistant attorney general for the Office of Legal Counsel of the United States Department of Justice

Noel Francisco, former solicitor general

Britt Grant of Georgia, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit

Raymond Gruender of Missouri, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit

Thomas Hardiman of Pennsylvania, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. Hardiman was also a finalist for the nomination that went to Kavanaugh.

Josh Hawley, U.S. senator for Missouri. Hawley has already said he would decline the president's endorsement to the court.

James Ho, a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit

Gregory Katsas, judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Raymond Kethledge of Michigan, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit

Barbara Lagoa, a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit

Christopher Landau, U.S. ambassador to Mexico

Joan Larsen of Michigan, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit

Mike Lee of Utah, United States Senator

Thomas Lee of Utah, Supreme Court of Utah

Edward Mansfield of Iowa, Supreme Court of Iowa

Federico Moreno of Florida, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida

Carlos Muñiz, a justice on the Supreme Court of Florida.

Kevin Newsom of Alabama, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit

Martha Pacold, judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois

Peter Phipps, judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit

Sarah Pitlyk, a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri

William Pryor of Alabama, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit

Allison Jones Rushing, a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit

Margaret Ryan of Virginia, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces

David Stras of Minnesota, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit

Diane Sykes of Wisconsin, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit

Amul Thapar of Kentucky, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit

Kate Todd, deputy assistant to the president and deputy counsel to the president

Timothy Tymkovich of Colorado, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit

Lawrence VanDyke, a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit

Robert Young of Michigan, Supreme Court of Michigan (Ret.)

Don Willett, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit

Patrick Wyrick, District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma