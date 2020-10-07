Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin Is Released On $1 Million Bail Bond

Derek Chauvin was released from jail Wednesday, after posting a $1 million bond. The former Minneapolis police officer faces charges of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd in May – an encounter that helped trigger mass protests against police brutality.

Chauvin had been held at Minnesota Correctional Facility-Oak Park Heights, a maximum security state prison. His non-cash bond was guaranteed by Allegheny Casualty Company of Calabasas, Calif., according to court records.

Chauvin, 44, was released from custody Wednesday at 11:22 a.m. CT, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.

The charges against Chauvin include murder in the third degree, which his release notice describes as "perpetrating eminently dangerous act and evincing depraved mind."

The other charges against the former officer include manslaughter and murder in the second degree.

Judge Jeannice M. Reding set bail for Chauvin four months ago, putting it at $1 million with conditions or $1.25 million without conditions.

By posting the lower bail amount, Chauvin will have to abide by all laws, have no contact with Floyd's family and surrender any guns and firearms licenses. He will also be required not to leave Minnesota.

In a handwritten note on her order setting the bail amounts, the judge added a stipulation for Chauvin: "Do not work in law enforcement or security."

Chauvin's next court date is on March 8, 2021, the date his trial is slated to begin.