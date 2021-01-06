Special Coverage Of Violent Protests At US Capitol

Violent protesters supporting President Trump have stormed the U.S. Capitol building after demonstrations in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, prompting the Capitol Police to lock down all buildings within the U.S. Capitol complex.

Police have alerted individuals in the Capitol to shelter in place, citing a "security threat inside the building."

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered a citywide curfew from 6 p.m. on Wednesday until 6 a.m. on Thursday.

The protests came hours into a joint session of Congress to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over Trump.

Supporters of US President Donald Trump protest in the US Capitol Rotunda on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Ahead of the violence, Trump addressed his cheering supporters and urged them to march to the Capitol, once again baselessly alleging widespread election fraud that rigged the election against him. His supporters later pushed back against security barriers and forced Congress into a recess while members, staff and press took shelter.

In a tweet, Trump called on the protesters to "remain peaceful. No violence!"

