Southern California Public Radio Statement In Support of AAPI Communities

Over the last year, we have been reporting on an alarming increase in violence against Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. The last week has been particularly traumatizing.

The killings in Atlanta, and yet more reports of violent anti-Asian hate incidents in California, underscore and highlight the many stereotypes associated with Asian identity. It has made clear the very real consequences of racist rhetoric.

WIth our headquarters located in the San Gabriel Valley, home to more Asian Americans than in 42 states, those conversations hit close to home.

As an organization, we are committed to reflecting the diversity of our region. That includes connecting our diverse communities. It also means we will continue to shine a spotlight on systems that perpetuate discrimination. We know it is important to remember the underpinnings of that discrimination in California, from the exclusion of Chinese settlements during the Gold Rush and the 1871 lynching of 20 Chinese Americans in L.A., to the internment of Japanese Americans during WWII. It is also important to keep our focus on the many contributions Asian immigrants and Asian Americans have made to Southern California.

Josie Huang, who’s covered Asian American communities for our newsroom since 2019 , explains her mission like this: “I tell the stories of recent immigrants and families who have been here for generations to answer: How do you navigate the intersection of being Asian and American? And what impact does that have on L.A.'s future?”

As always, we invite you to help shape our stories as a news source. You can also ask questions directly to our journalists.

Herb Scannell

President and CEO

Southern California Public Radio

MORE FROM OUR COVERAGE: