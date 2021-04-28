Biden's Address To Congress, Annotated

"America is on the move again," President Biden said in his first joint address to Congress Wednesday night, remarks given amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Turning peril into possibility. Crisis into opportunity. Setback into strength."

The speech came about 100 days into his presidency, and was delivered to a Capitol chamber with reduced occupancy, as a result of the pandemic.

Biden detailed his early accomplishments, and his newly unveiled American Families Plan.

Below the video player, NPR reporters are providing fact checks and analysis of Biden's remarks. (You can also listen to NPR's live special coverage.)