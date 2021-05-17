Israel Launches New Strikes As Gaza Conflict Enters Week 2

Israeli warplanes pounded targets in Gaza City early Monday as the escalating conflict between Hamas and Israel entered its second week. International pressure is mounting for a ceasefire, as humanitarian officials raise the alarm about the toll of the conflict on civilians.

Palestinian officials say nearly 200 people have been killed by Israeli airstrikes in recent days, including many children. The death toll on the Israeli side stands at eight, including one child.

"Last night, the attacks from the Israeli warplanes were heavier and lasted longer than ever before," Leni Stenseth of the U.N. Relief and Works Agency told NPR. The last week of bombardment has damaged infrastructure in Gaza, she added, including hospitals and schools.

Meanwhile, Hamas continued launching rockets at Israel, hitting a synagogue late Sunday evening. International efforts to quell some of the worst violence in years between Israel and Hamas have not led to any indication of a ceasefire.

"This senseless cycle of bloodshed, terror and destruction must stop immediately," UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in remarks on Sunday.

The violence is spiking to new levels at a time when the U.S. is conducting an arms sale to Israel worth some $735 million – news that was first reported Monday by The Washington Post.

The deal centers on Joint Direct Attack Munitions (or JDAM) kits, which according to the U.S. Navy, add GPS guidance and other features to standard bombs to convert them into "precision-guided 'smart' munitions."

Details about the sale were confirmed to NPR by the office of Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

"This was informally cleared in April and we received formal notice on May 5th," said Leslie Shedd, spokesperson for Republicans on the House committee. "There is a 15 day review process — which ends on the 20th. The ranking member supports this sale."

Other sources in Congress tell NPR that no lawmakers have filed a formal disapproval of the pending sale. At this point, any potential Joint Resolution of Disapproval would require a special exception, because the window to file a disapproval has already technically lapsed.

Israel launched dozens of airstrikes in Gaza shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that attacks against Hamas targets would continue at full force. According to the Israel Defense Forces, Israel destroyed more than nine miles of a tunnel system used by Hamas overnight.

"We'll do whatever it takes to restore order and quiet and the security of our people and deterrence," Netanyahu said Sunday on CBS. "We're trying to degrade Hamas's terrorist abilities and to degrade their will to do this again. So it'll take some time. I hope it won't take long, but it's not immediate."

Local media reports say a main road and an electrical line servicing the only power plant to much of Gaza City were hit.

This comes after a devastating offensive on Gaza over the weekend, which flattened buildings and killed more than three dozen Palestinians, including many women and children. Israel said one of its attacks targeted underground Hamas militant infrastructure, leading the foundations of the homes above it to collapse.

"The ongoing military operation causes immense distress on a population that has nowhere to flee," Stenseth told NPR. Israel imposes a blockade from air, land and sea on Gaza, which has a population of about two million people. Egypt also keeps its border with Gaza largely closed.

Over the weekend, Israeli warplanes also destroyed a building housing offices for media organizations including The Associated Press and Al Jazeera. Israel said Hamas military intelligence infrastructure was in the building, without publishing proof, and AP has demanded an independent investigation.

The IDF said Monday that it killed a leader of the Islamic Jihad group, Hussam Abu Harbid, who it says was responsible for launching rockets into Israel.

Claudia Grisales contributed to this report.