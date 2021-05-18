Listen LiveNo matter where you are or what device you use to listen to KPCC, we've got you covered.
Rep. Val Demings Considers Run For U.S. Senate Against Marco Rubio

Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., is said to be considering a run for the U.S. Senate in a race that would pit her against Sen. Marco Rubio, a Republican.
Greg Nash/Pool via AP
NPR Staff | NPR |

Rep. Val Demings, the Florida Democrat who was on President Biden's shortlist for a running mate in the 2020 presidential election, is planning a run for the U.S. Senate, according to two people with knowledge of the plans.

A national Democrat with knowledge of the party's strategy on Senate races told NPR's Claudia Grisales that Demings "is strongly considering a Senate run."

An announcement would pit Demings, a former Orlando police chief who was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2016, against incumbent Sen. Marco Rubio, a Republican.

"Val is an impressive and formidable candidate whose potential entrance would make the race against Rubio highly competitive," the source said.

The news was first reported by Politico.

Separately, a source close to Demings confirmed to Grisales that the congresswoman "is planning a run with an announcement coming soon."

Demings also served on the House impeachment committee during then-President Donald Trump's first impeachment proceedings.

