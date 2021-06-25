Asha de Vos: Why Are Whales Essential To The Health Of Our Oceans?

Part 1 of TED Radio Hour episode An SOS From The Ocean

Whales are more than just beautiful creatures—they play a vital role in the ocean's ecosystem. Marine biologist Asha de Vos explains why protecting whales is crucial for protecting the entire sea.

About Asha de Vos

Asha de Vos is a marine biologist and TED Fellow, who specializes in researching and working with marine mammals. She oversees the Sri Lankan Blue Whale Project, the first long-term study on blue whales within the northern Indian Ocean.

A Duke University Global Fellow in Marine Conservation, de Vos previously worked at the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. She has also consulted with the National Aquatic Research Agency, and was a panelist at the Rio+20 summit in Rio de Janeiro in 2012.

De Vos has degrees from the Universities of St. Andrews and Oxford. She received her PhD from the University of Western Australia.

This segment of TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.