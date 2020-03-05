Yuval Sharon's Not-So-'Sweet Land'

On today's show:

Whose Land Is This Land?

(Starts at 8:45)

Yuval Sharon is used to being on the receiving end of some baffled looks when he tries to explain his operas. “Hopscotch” took place in cars driving around Los Angeles. In “Invisible Cities,” people listened to the opera on headphones as they moved through L.A.’s Union Station. His latest piece, “Sweet Land,” is a collaborative, open-air opera about colonialism and displacement. Set in the Los Angeles State Historic Park, just north of downtown, the opera is an examination of what it means to be an American.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CaImJFOGFUY&feature=emb_logo

Where Will Hollywood's Political Money Go Now?

(Starts at :45)

John talks with Ted Johnson of Deadline.com about where Pete Buttigieg's and Elizabeth Warren's Hollywood support is going now that they've exited the nomination race: "Less than 24 hours after Joe Biden declared his Presidential campaign very much alive with a trove of Super Tuesday comeback victories, the former Vice President [celebrated] with Hollywood A-listers." Leonardo DiCaprio and Keegan-Michael Key were among the guests at a fundraiser at the home of former Paramount boss Sherry Lansing.

'Home' Is Where I Want To Be ...

(Starts at 19:45)

What do you think of when you think of home? Theater artist Geoff Sobelle thinks of growing up here in Southern California with friends and family. But he also thinks about the physical structure and history of the houses he grew up in. Starting tonight, Sobelle explores these ideas at The Broad Stage in Santa Monica where his latest project, called "Home," makes its L.A. premiere. The Frame contributor Marcos Nájera has our story.