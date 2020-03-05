Movies, music, TV, arts and entertainment, straight from Southern California.
Hosted by John Horn
Airs Weekdays at 3:30pm & 7:00pm, and Saturdays at 2:00pm

Yuval Sharon's Not-So-'Sweet Land'

Popular now on KPCC
Teen drivers FAQ: What are the rules in California?
Week In Politics: Comey Memo, Gillibrand Drops Out Of 2020 Race And More
LA City Controller Audit Of City Homeless Services Authority Finds Missed Contract Goals, Proposes Data-Driven Fix
As Huntington Library Celebrates 100 Years, President Looks To Include New Narratives
The Latest On The Dive Boat Fire Off The Coast Of Santa Cruz Island
A scene from Yuval Sharon's “Sweet Land,” an open-air opera about colonialism and displacement at the Los Angeles State Historic Park.
A scene from Yuval Sharon's “Sweet Land,” an open-air opera about colonialism and displacement at the Los Angeles State Historic Park.
Casey Kringlen for The Industry
The Frame® |

Listen to story

25:51
Download this story 24MB

On today's show:

Whose Land Is This Land?

(Starts at 8:45)

Yuval Sharon is used to being on the receiving end of some baffled looks when he tries to explain his operas. “Hopscotch” took place in cars driving around Los Angeles. In “Invisible Cities,” people listened to the opera on headphones as they moved through L.A.’s Union Station. His latest piece, “Sweet Land,” is a collaborative, open-air opera about colonialism and displacement. Set in the Los Angeles State Historic Park, just north of downtown, the opera is an examination of what it means to be an American. 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CaImJFOGFUY&feature=emb_logo

Where Will Hollywood's Political Money Go Now?

(Starts at :45)

John talks with Ted Johnson of Deadline.com about where Pete Buttigieg's and Elizabeth Warren's Hollywood support is going now that they've exited the nomination race: "Less than 24 hours after Joe Biden declared his Presidential campaign very much alive with a trove of Super Tuesday comeback victories, the former Vice President [celebrated]  with Hollywood A-listers." Leonardo DiCaprio and Keegan-Michael Key were among the guests at a fundraiser at the home of former Paramount boss Sherry Lansing.

'Home' Is Where I Want To Be ... 

(Starts at 19:45)

What do you think of when you think of home? Theater artist Geoff Sobelle thinks of growing up here in Southern California with friends and family. But he also thinks about the physical structure and history of the houses he grew up in. Starting tonight, Sobelle explores these ideas at The Broad Stage in Santa Monica where his latest project, called "Home," makes its L.A. premiere.  The Frame contributor Marcos Nájera has our story. 

 

Enjoy The Frame®? Try KPCC’s other programs.

See all of our programs

AirTalk®

With Larry Mantle

Weekdays 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Lively and in-depth discussions of city news, politics, science, entertainment, the arts, and more.

Latest
Politics Latest: Warren Drops, CA Returns And More

FilmWeek®

With Larry Mantle

Friday 11 a.m. - noon

Reviews of the week's new movies, interviews with filmmakers, and discussion.

Latest
FilmWeek: ‘The Invisible Man,’ ‘Greed,’ ‘Wendy' and more

Take Two®

With A Martínez

Weekdays 2 to 3 p.m.

News and culture through the lens of Southern California.

Latest
Primary Results Are In, Events in SoCal And The Coronavirus, Throwback Thursday: The Thomas Mann Story

The Frame®

With John Horn

Weekdays at 3:30pm & 7:00pm, and Saturdays at 2:00pm

Movies, music, TV, arts and entertainment, straight from Southern California.

Latest
Yuval Sharon's Not-So-'Sweet Land'

What's popular now on KPCC

Teen drivers FAQ: What are the rules in California?