Movies, music, TV, arts and entertainment, straight from Southern California.
Hosted by John Horn
Airs Weekdays at 3:30pm & 7:00pm, and Saturdays at 2:00pm

Tough To 'Swallow,' Hard To Watch

Popular now on KPCC
Teen drivers FAQ: What are the rules in California?
Week In Politics: Comey Memo, Gillibrand Drops Out Of 2020 Race And More
LA City Controller Audit Of City Homeless Services Authority Finds Missed Contract Goals, Proposes Data-Driven Fix
As Huntington Library Celebrates 100 Years, President Looks To Include New Narratives
The Latest On The Dive Boat Fire Off The Coast Of Santa Cruz Island
Haley Bennett stars in “Swallow” as a young woman with a disorder that causes her to eat dangerous objects.
Haley Bennett stars in “Swallow” as a young woman with a disorder that causes her to eat dangerous objects.
The Frame® |

Listen to story

26:03
Download this story 25MB

On today's show:

Her Dangerous Diet

(Starts at 9:00)

Actress Haley Bennett’s latest film, “Swallow,” is about a young wife whose toxic relationship forces her to confront her past traumas. It’s partially based on the life of writer and director Carlos Mirabella Davis’ grandmother, who was institutionalized for obsessive hand-washing. In the case of Bennett’s character, Hunter, she compulsively begins eating dangerous objects — a psychological disorder known as pica. Bennett spoke with John Horn about how the film is an allegory for the way women struggle daily for control over their own bodies.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=auVZKcxV7XQ

Covid Causing Sour Notes

(Starts at :45)

Chris Willman of Variety talks with John about how the music industry is being affected by the coronavirus. The Universal Music Group has pulled out of SxSW and the Ultra Music Festival has been canceled, as have been many concert in the U.S. and around the world.

The Pan Afrikan People’s Arkestra Lives!

(Starts at 20:00)

For nearly four decades, until his death in 1998, composer, pianist and bandleader Horace Tapscott led the Pan Afrikan People’s Arkestra — a freewheeling ensemble of musicians dedicated to making music for, about and with the South Los Angeles community. More than 20 years after Tapscott’s passing, the Ark is as active as ever, thanks to the release of newly discovered material, and the group’s traditions are being passed down from generation to generation. The Frame contributor Steven Cuevas has the story.

 

Enjoy The Frame®? Try KPCC’s other programs.

See all of our programs

AirTalk®

With Larry Mantle

Weekdays 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Lively and in-depth discussions of city news, politics, science, entertainment, the arts, and more.

Latest
AirTalk Live: A Postprimary Election Conversation

FilmWeek®

With Larry Mantle

Friday 11 a.m. - noon

Reviews of the week's new movies, interviews with filmmakers, and discussion.

Latest
FilmWeek: ‘Onward,’ ‘The Way Back,’ ‘First Cow’ and more

Take Two®

With A Martínez

Weekdays 2 to 3 p.m.

News and culture through the lens of Southern California.

Latest
State of Affairs, Coronavirus Carl Goldman Talks, Vote Centers Why They Procrastinate

The Frame®

With John Horn

Weekdays at 3:30pm & 7:00pm, and Saturdays at 2:00pm

Movies, music, TV, arts and entertainment, straight from Southern California.

Latest
Tough To 'Swallow,' Hard To Watch

What's popular now on KPCC

Teen drivers FAQ: What are the rules in California?