The Truth Behind 'The Hunt'

On today's show:

The Hunter Gets Captured By The Game

Last year's scheduled release of "The Hunt" was delayed after an avalanche of press that inaccurately described the film as being about "deplorables" — aka Trump supporters — being hunted down by liberals. The film's synopsis actually reads: "In the shadow of a dark internet conspiracy theory, a group of elites gathers at a remote Manor House to hunt ordinary Americans for sport. But the elites’ master plan is about to be derailed because one of The Hunted ... knows The Hunters’ game better than they do." Co-writers Damon Lindelof ("Watchmen") and Nick Cuse talk with John about the film's journey. Cuse also talks about his upcoming HBO Max series, "Station Eleven," about survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild the world.

'Onward' Through The Box Office Fog

Pixar’s latest release, "Onward," opened over the weekend to $40 million in business, perhaps affected by the growing coronavirus. The film follows two teenage brothers, voiced by Tom Holland and Chris Pratt. The boys are actually elves but they live in a world where magic has been replaced with technology and modern convenience. The stakes are high because their father died when they were too young to even remember him. But they have a chance to meet him again for one day if they can get the magic right. John talks with director and co-writer Dan Scanlon about how the idea for "Onward" all began with the loss of his own father.

