Movies, music, TV, arts and entertainment, straight from Southern California.
Hosted by John Horn
Airs Weekdays at 3:30pm & 7:00pm, and Saturdays at 2:00pm

The Truth Behind 'The Hunt'

Popular now on KPCC
Teen drivers FAQ: What are the rules in California?
Week In Politics: Comey Memo, Gillibrand Drops Out Of 2020 Race And More
LA City Controller Audit Of City Homeless Services Authority Finds Missed Contract Goals, Proposes Data-Driven Fix
As Huntington Library Celebrates 100 Years, President Looks To Include New Narratives
The Latest On The Dive Boat Fire Off The Coast Of Santa Cruz Island
Betty Gilpin stars in
Betty Gilpin stars in "The Hunt," co-written by Damon Lindelof ("Watchmen") and Nick Cuse.
The Frame® |

On today's show:

The Hunter Gets Captured By The Game

Last year's scheduled release of "The Hunt" was delayed after an avalanche of press that inaccurately described the film as being about "deplorables" — aka Trump supporters — being hunted down by liberals. The film's synopsis actually reads: "In the shadow of a dark internet conspiracy theory, a group of elites gathers at a remote Manor House to hunt ordinary Americans for sport. But the elites’ master plan is about to be derailed because one of The Hunted ... knows The Hunters’ game better than they do." Co-writers Damon Lindelof ("Watchmen") and Nick Cuse talk with John about the film's journey. Cuse also talks about his upcoming HBO Max series, "Station Eleven," about survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild the world.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sowGYbxTPgU

'Onward' Through The Box Office Fog

Pixar’s latest release, "Onward," opened over the weekend to $40 million in business, perhaps affected by the growing coronavirus. The film follows two teenage brothers, voiced by Tom Holland and Chris Pratt. The boys are actually elves but they live in a world where magic has been replaced with technology and modern convenience. The stakes are high because their father died when they were too young to even remember him. But they have a chance to meet him again for one day if they can get the magic right. John talks with director and co-writer Dan Scanlon about how the idea for "Onward" all began with the loss of his own father.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gn5QmllRCn4

 

Enjoy The Frame®? Try KPCC’s other programs.

See all of our programs

AirTalk®

With Larry Mantle

Weekdays 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Lively and in-depth discussions of city news, politics, science, entertainment, the arts, and more.

Latest
Week In Politics: Harris And Booker Endorse Biden Plus Michigan Preview

FilmWeek®

With Larry Mantle

Friday 11 a.m. - noon

Reviews of the week's new movies, interviews with filmmakers, and discussion.

Latest
FilmWeek: ‘Onward,’ ‘The Way Back,’ ‘First Cow’ and more

Take Two®

With A Martínez

Weekdays 2 to 3 p.m.

News and culture through the lens of Southern California.

Latest
State of Affairs, Coronavirus Carl Goldman Talks, Vote Centers: Why We Procrastinate

The Frame®

With John Horn

Weekdays at 3:30pm & 7:00pm, and Saturdays at 2:00pm

Movies, music, TV, arts and entertainment, straight from Southern California.

Latest
The Truth Behind 'The Hunt'

What's popular now on KPCC

Teen drivers FAQ: What are the rules in California?