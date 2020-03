The Latest On The Dive Boat Fire Off The Coast Of Santa Cruz Island

The Sentence Comes Down

Harvey Weinstein was sentenced today to 23 years in prison on his felony sex crimes conviction in New York. John talks with Variety's Elizabeth Wagmeister, who has been covering the trial and was in the courtroom for the sentencing.

No-Chella (For Now)

The Coachella Music Festival is being postponed from April to October — yet another response to the rapidly spreading coronavirus. John talks with Variety music writer Chris Willman about the ramifications.